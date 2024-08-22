ERO Boston Arrests Guatemalan National for Unlawful Re-Entry, Assault, and Battery

Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended an unlawfully present 27-year-old Guatemalan national charged with illegal reentry after removal and assault and battery on a family member. Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested Darvin Joel Mendez-Lopez July 23 in Lynn.

This arrest was part of a national ERO operation. Deportation officers obtained and executed 50 arrest warrants during the one-day nationwide law enforcement effort July 23. The warrants are related to ICE’s Title 8 authority over noncitizens who threaten public safety and have previously been removed from the United States.

“Darvin Joel Mendez-Lopez repeatedly broke U.S. immigration law and has now been charged with assaulting a Massachusetts resident,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “Our officers cannot allow such individuals to threaten our communities. ERO Boston remains dedicated to our mission of prioritizing public safety by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from out New England neighborhoods.”

Between March 4 and March 27, 2015, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Mendez on two separate occasions after he unlawfully entered the United States near McAllen, Texas.

On March 5 and March 28, 2015, designated officials in McAllen ordered Mendez removed from the United States.

ICE removed Mendez from the United States to Guatemala March 10, 2015, and again April 6, 2015.

The Lynn District Court arraigned Mendez May 12, 2020, for assault and battery. Later that day, ERO Boston issued an immigration detainer against Mendez with the Lynn District Court. However, the detainer was not honored, and the court released Mendez from state custody.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued a warrant for Mendez’s arrest Aug. 25, 2020, for illegal reentry after removal.

Mendez fled the United States Sept. 4, 2020, from New York to Mexico City, Mexico. From there, Mendez traveled to Guatemala, where he resided.

U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Mendez on three occasions: May 17, June 16 and June 19, 2021, after he unlawfully reentered the United States in Texas. On each occasion, U.S. Border Patrol processed Mendez as a voluntary return.

Mendez unlawfully reentered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

On Feb. 26, 2024, the ICE Tip Line received information regarding a previously removed noncitizen living in Lynn with an ICE warrant of removal for illegal reentry.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested Mendez July 23 in Lynn. Later that day, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts arraigned Mendez for illegal reentry after removal. Mendez remains in ERO custody.