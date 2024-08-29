ERO Boston Arrests Noncitizen Wanted for Aggravated Homicide in Mexico

Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended a Mexican national wanted by authorities in his home country for aggravated homicide. Officers with ERO Boston’s Hartford field office arrested the 42-year-old Mexican noncitizen Aug. 20 in Seymour.

“This Mexican noncitizen committed an aggravated murder in his native country, and then fled to Connecticut in an attempt to subvert justice,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He represented a significant threat to our residents that we cannot tolerate. We will not allow our New England communities to become safe havens for the world’s criminals. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our neighborhoods.”

U.S. Border Patrol arrested the Mexican noncitizen March 10, 2005, after he unlawfully entered the United States near Naco, Arizona. U.S. Border Patrol granted the Mexican national a voluntary return to Mexico.

The Mexican noncitizen unlawfully reentered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

ERO Newark arrested the Mexican national Dec. 15, 2010, and served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

ERO Newark released the Mexican noncitizen Dec. 17, 2010, on a bond.

Mexican authorities issued a warrant for the Mexican national’s arrest Feb. 13 for the offense of aggravated homicide.

Officers with ERO Boston’s Hartford field office took custody of the Mexican noncitizen Aug. 20 and served him with an arrest warrant and a notice of custody determination. The Mexican national remains in ICE custody.