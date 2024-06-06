81.3 F
ERO Boston Captures Fugitive Wanted in Russia for Large-Scale Fraud

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
ERO Boston apprehends fugitive wanted by Russian authorities for large-scale fraud charges (ICE Photo)

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended a Russian fugitive wanted by authorities in his home country for large-scale fraud by an organized group. Deportation officers arrested the 34-year-old Russian fugitive near his residence in Chestnut Hill May 20.

“This individual was apparently part of an organized fraud group who is being sought by Russian authorities,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He came to the U.S. in an attempt to evade the law in his own country. ERO Boston cannot allow the world’s criminals to use our New England communities as a sanctuary from justice. We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to apprehend and remove such offenders.”

U.S. Border Patrol arrested the Russian national and his family near Brownsville, Texas, on May 16, 2023, after they had unlawfully entered the United States. Border Patrol officials issued them a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. The family was later released on an order of recognizance.

Russian authorities issued an arrest warrant for the Russian fugitive Sept. 26, 2023, for the offense of large-scale fraud by an organized group.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 34-year-old Russian fugitive near his residence in Chestnut Hill May 20. He will remain in ERO custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

