Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended a Russian fugitive wanted by authorities in his home country for large-scale fraud by an organized group. Deportation officers arrested the 34-year-old Russian fugitive near his residence in Chestnut Hill May 20.

“This individual was apparently part of an organized fraud group who is being sought by Russian authorities,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He came to the U.S. in an attempt to evade the law in his own country. ERO Boston cannot allow the world’s criminals to use our New England communities as a sanctuary from justice. We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to apprehend and remove such offenders.”

U.S. Border Patrol arrested the Russian national and his family near Brownsville, Texas, on May 16, 2023, after they had unlawfully entered the United States. Border Patrol officials issued them a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. The family was later released on an order of recognizance.

Russian authorities issued an arrest warrant for the Russian fugitive Sept. 26, 2023, for the offense of large-scale fraud by an organized group.

