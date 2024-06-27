Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston removed a 30-year-old unlawfully present Ecuadorian national who is wanted by authorities in his home country to answer for rape charges. On May 21, deportation officers from ERO Boston removed Ricardo Andre Barrera-Peleaz from the United States to Ecuador.

“Ricardo Andre Barrera-Peleaz fled rape charges in his own country and attempted to hide out in Massachusetts,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He represented a significant threat to the residents of our community, and we couldn’t allow him to potentially victimize someone else. Now, he will face justice in Ecuador. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England.”

Barrera-Peleaz lawfully entered the United States on Aug. 31, 2022, in Miami, Florida, but violated the terms of entry into the United States.

On Feb. 2, 2024, Ecuadorian authorities issued a warrant for the Barrera-Peleaz’s arrest on rape charges.

ERO Boston became aware of his presence in its area of operations March 14.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested Barrera-Peleaz April 4 near his residence in Worcester. The officers issued him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and took him into custody.

On April 29, 2024, an immigration judge ordered Barrera-Peleaz removed from the United States to Ecuador.

He remained in ERO custody until deportation officers from ERO Boston removed him to Ecuador May 21 and handed him over to Ecuadorian authorities.