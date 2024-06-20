In just a two-week span, fugitive operations officers from ERO Houston and the ERO Waco office successfully apprehended five unlawfully present noncitizens who are currently wanted for murder or homicide in the United States or abroad.

The unlawfully present fugitives arrested by ERO Houston and ERO Waco in the two-week span included:

A 38-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national wanted in Mexico for multiple murders who was apprehended on May 23 in Galveston. The arrest was made by ERO Houston fugitive operations officers after they received information from the National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center indicating that the noncitizen was illegally residing in the Houston area and was wanted for allegedly murdering two gang members in Mexico during a botched attempt to highjack a shipment of illicit narcotics.

A 21-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national wanted in Veracruz, Mexico, for homicide who was apprehended on May 24 in Splendora. The arrest was made by ERO Houston fugitive operations officers, in conjunction with the Splendora Police Department after officials received information from the ERO assistant attaché for removals in Mexico City and the U.S. Marshals Service indicating that the noncitizen was illegally residing in Splendora.

A 42-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national wanted in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, for homicide who was apprehended on June 3 in southwest Houston. The arrest was made by ERO Houston fugitive operations officers just seven hours after they received information from ERO Atlanta that the noncitizen was wanted for homicide and was believed to have fled to Houston.

A 41-year-old previously expelled Mexican national wanted in Durango, Mexico, for homicide who was apprehended on June 4 in Waco. The arrest was made by ERO Waco fugitive operations officers just 12 days after they received information from NCATC indicating that the noncitizen was illegally residing in Waco.

A 40-year-old, three-time voluntarily returned Mexican national wanted in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, for homicide who was apprehended on June 7 in Splendora. The arrest was made by ERO Houston fugitive operations officers, in conjunction with the Splendora Police Department, after the noncitizen was encountered and identified as a foreign fugitive wanted for murder.

Following the string of arrests, ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret A. Bradford explained why his fugitive operations officers are so successful at their job and commended them for all that they do to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and enhance public safety.

“The ability of ERO Houston and ERO Waco fugitive operations officers to quickly translate intelligence into actionable leads that result in the arrest and removal of dangerous foreign fugitives and other criminal noncitizens from the community is unparalleled across the country,” said Bradford. “In one case, they were able to successfully locate and arrest an unlawfully present murder fugitive in just seven hours, which is almost unheard of given all of the logistical hurdles and surveillance needed to safely take a dangerous fugitive like that into custody. The work that they do day in and day out to uphold the integrity of our nation’s immigration laws and to bolster public safety in the community is truly inspiring and a testament to their unyielding commitment and dedication to their craft.”

ERO Houston Assistant Field Office Director John D. Linscott echoed similar sentiments and credited their success to the professionalism and pride that they take in executing their mission.

“The professionalism of the officers from ERO Houston’s fugitive operations teams is showcased in these arrests,” said Linscott. “The quick response to locate, arrest and remove these threats from the community exhibits the pride and importance that these men and women take in their job every day.”