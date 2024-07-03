84.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCBPDaily Briefings Newsletter – Border Security (WNB – Border Security today)

ERO San Francisco Arrest Mexican Fugitive

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(ICE)

Enforcement and Removal Operations San Francisco removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive June 27 who was wanted by law enforcement authorities in his home country of Mexico to face charges for illegal possession of firearms and drugs with intent to distribute.

Eduardo Jacob Cuencas Vivar, 41, departed via ground transportation and arrived at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Upon arrival he was turned over to proper authorities in Mexico.

Cuencas was encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, July 17, 2019, and was arrested for being illegally present. Border Patrol officials issued him an expedited removal order, and he was removed to Mexico that same day. He reentered the United States on an unknown date and location without inspection, admission or parole by an immigration officer.

ERO San Francisco arrested Cuencas in Madera, California, April 24. He remained in ICE custody until removal.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
50
Previous article
New MEP Inspection Device at Laredo Sector I-35 Checkpoint
Next article
CBP Seize Almost 6 Pounds of Fentanyl in Detroit
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals