ERO San Francisco Arrest Mexican Fugitive

Enforcement and Removal Operations San Francisco removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive June 27 who was wanted by law enforcement authorities in his home country of Mexico to face charges for illegal possession of firearms and drugs with intent to distribute.

Eduardo Jacob Cuencas Vivar, 41, departed via ground transportation and arrived at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Upon arrival he was turned over to proper authorities in Mexico.

Cuencas was encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, July 17, 2019, and was arrested for being illegally present. Border Patrol officials issued him an expedited removal order, and he was removed to Mexico that same day. He reentered the United States on an unknown date and location without inspection, admission or parole by an immigration officer.

ERO San Francisco arrested Cuencas in Madera, California, April 24. He remained in ICE custody until removal.