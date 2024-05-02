Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Francisco removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive to his home country of Mexico April 24. He was wanted by Mexican law enforcement authorities for homicide and attempted homicide.

David Antonio Hernandez Ventura, 26, departed from McFarland and arrived at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where he was handed over to authorities from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Border Patrol agents encountered Hernandez when he attempted to enter the United States without being admitted by an immigration officer under the alias Ruben Sanchez-Ignacio. He was removed under the Title 42 authority March 30, April 1 and April 8, 2021.

Hernandez reentered the United States on an unknown date without being admitted by an immigration officer and was discovered living in Fresno Dec. 2, 2023, when the Fresno Police Department arrested him on local charges.

Officers with ERO arrested Hernandez Jan. 24 near his last known residence and transferred him to the Golden State Annex in McFarland to await immigration and removal proceedings. An immigration judge ordered him removed Feb. 8, the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his appeal April 4, and officers carried out the judge’s removal order April 24.