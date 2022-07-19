Europe and Niger Cooperate to Fight Migrant Smuggling in the Sahel

The European Union and Niger have stepped up their cooperation with the signing of a Working Arrangement on border security between Frontex and the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Niger.

The new partnership is intended to help save lives, undermine the business model of criminal networks, prevent migrants’ exploitation, and protect their fundamental rights. It will also promote Integrated Border Management standards and improve awareness and risk analysis.

Niger and the European Union have worked as trusted partners in the Sahel region before and engaged in several joint initiatives addressing migration and broader security issues, including the fight against criminal networks.

The signing of the operational partnership to fight migrant smuggling reflects shared needs and aims to achieve common objectives set out in the renewed EU Action Plan against migrant smuggling.

