Family of Two Young U.S. Citizens Awarded Over $1.5 Million for Being Falsely Imprisoned by Border Patrol

A federal judge in San Diego found that the U.S. government violated the constitutional rights of two children who were detained for up to 34 hours at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Border Patrol truck drives along the U.S.-Mexico border in front of a bollard-style fence. Agents say this type of fence gives them good visuals on activity going on across the border, while effectively deterring illegal crossings. (CBP photo)

A federal judge in California ruled that U.S. government violated the rights of two children by detaining them for hours when they tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to go to school.

Oscar Amparo Medina and his sister Julia Isabel Amparo were 14 and nine years old, respectively, in March 2019 when they were stopped at the Tijuana-San Ysidro, California, border crossing while heading to school in San Ysidro.

Law enforcement officers suspected the nine and 14-year-old of lying about their identities and thought the older child could have been trafficking the younger.

Read the rest of the story here.

