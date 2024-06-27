A federal judge in California ruled that U.S. government violated the rights of two children by detaining them for hours when they tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to go to school.

Oscar Amparo Medina and his sister Julia Isabel Amparo were 14 and nine years old, respectively, in March 2019 when they were stopped at the Tijuana-San Ysidro, California, border crossing while heading to school in San Ysidro.

Law enforcement officers suspected the nine and 14-year-old of lying about their identities and thought the older child could have been trafficking the younger.

