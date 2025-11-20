Federal–Local Partnership Advances Export Modernization at Los Indios Port of Entry

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Cameron County, Texas, and the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA) have announced the completion of the infrastructure improvement project at the Los Indios Land Port of Entry, also known as the Free Trade Bridge, in Los Indios.

“GSA is pleased to have collaborated with our federal and local partners on the successful completion of the Los Indios Land Port of Entry project, realized through the Donations Acceptance Program without the use of federal funding,” said GSA Acting Administrator Mike Rigas. “This project completion highlights GSA’s commitment to providing modern, secure, and efficient infrastructure that supports the critical missions of our federal partners and enhances cross-border trade.”

Under the Donations Acceptance Program (DAP), Cameron County and CCRMA donated funds toward the federal government’s renovation of the existing export office building, and added a perimeter security fence, new concrete, and automated controls for a new motorized gate. These crucial and necessary improvements will significantly enhance efficiency and foster binational collaboration between U.S. CBP officers and Mexico border officials through the Unified Cargo Processing initiative.

“With the completion of another successful Donations Acceptance Program project, I want to thank Cameron County and CCRMA for their continued support to the CBP mission,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Field Operations Diane J. Sabatino. “This project will undoubtedly improve working conditions for our CBP officers and Unified Cargo Processing counterparts, as well as our ability to expedite legitimate trade in the United States.”

In November 2023, GSA, CBP, Cameron County, and CCRMA entered into a Donation Acceptance Agreement. The construction contract was awarded in November 2024, with the project achieving substantial completion in September 2025.

“In 2019 this multi-jurisdictional proposal of border trade connectivity and infrastructure enhancement was submitted, and we are now pleased to announce the small-scale improvements at the Los Indios Land Port of Entry, also known as the Free Trade Bridge in Los Indios, Texas, are complete. The project should be fully operational in the next couple of months. Because of the tremendous collaboration between GSA, CBP, and our CCRMA, the crossing of traffic will be facilitated through the enhanced inspection of these vehicles by CBP, thusly boosting our local economy,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

The original announcement can be found here.