Felon Arrested by St. Louis CBP at Lambert International Airport

On March 2, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Lambert International Airport arrested a 62-year-old male on an outstanding felony warrant.

The U.S. citizen was departing St. Louis and was heading to Germany with his wife. CBP officers using a passenger manifest, a picture, and other personal identifying information were able to identify him as an exact match to an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) arrest warrant from St. Louis County for Driving Under the Influence—DWI Persistent, a felony.

The individual was turned over to the St. Louis County Police Department for further processing.

“Our highly trained officers are always on alert for criminal who are fleeing the country to ensure they are held accountable for their actions,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “The use of a law enforcement databases, like NCIC, and intelligence by CBP officers is extremely instrumental in the apprehension of wanted criminals.”

The original announcement can be found here.