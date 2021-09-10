France ‘Won’t Be Blackmailed’ Over’s U.K.’s Migrant Boat Pushback Plan

France stressed on Thursday it will not tolerate any “financial blackmail” or flouting of international law after the U.K. said it planned to turn back migrant boats crossing the English Channel.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that “France will not accept any practice contrary to the law of the sea, nor any financial blackmail. Britain’s commitment must be kept,” he said, adding: “The friendship between our two countries deserves better than posturing that undermines cooperation between our services.”

The warning comes after Darmanin met with his British counterpart, Priti Patel, on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 interior ministers in London on Wednesday, during which Patel demanded French authorities do more to stem the flow of migrants reaching U.K. shores.

