Frontex Deploys Aircraft to Support France and Belgium in Coastline Patrols

By Homeland Security Today
(Frontex)

The European border and coast guard agency, Frontex, has begun to deploy its Dornier DO328-100 aircraft this March to support France and Belgium in patrolling their coastline. 

The agency helps the national authorities detect unauthorized border crossings towards the United Kingdom, dismantle criminal activities such as migrant smuggling, and prevent people from putting lives at risk. This route has experienced a high number of illegal crossings.

The aircraft is equipped with a wide range of surveillance sensors, such as the maritime patrol radar and a thermal camera. Thanks to its communication equipment, the plane can stream live video and other data directly to the Frontex Situation Centre where dedicated experts monitor the situation at the borders round the clock.

If requested by the national authorities, the aircraft and its crew members have the necessary equipment and training to get involved in search and rescue operations by providing technical and operational assistance.

Read more at Frontex

