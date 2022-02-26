Frontex Invites Industry Presentations of Innovative Border Security Technology

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, will hold its next Virtual Industry Days on March 29 and 30, 2022. The Frontex I-Days will feature live discussions and industry presentations conducted through an online showcase platform.

The Frontex I-Days allow industry representatives to share the latest technological developments, state-of-the-art and innovative solutions for border security and showcase their products and services to the end-user community of Member States’ border authorities and Frontex experts. The aim of the I-Days is to create a forum to freely discuss these innovations among all participants.

Companies interested in showcasing a technological innovation at the Frontex I-Days virtually, can provide a brief description of both the company and the technological innovation. The deadline is March 2, 2022. Ten selected companies will be given 25 minutes for a product presentation, including a Q&A session and an open discussion.

Places are limited, and the submissions will undergo an assessment process, which will evaluate the novelty factor and the potential impact of the solution. The authors of selected solutions will be notified and further guided on the next steps and technical arrangements.

All relevant proposals, whether selected or not, will be made available on a dedicated online platform (marketplace) accessible to all the attendees. Industry representatives will be notified on how to proceed.

As part of its mandate, Frontex regularly meets with industry, researchers, and experts from the Member States to provide a platform for discussion and help develop new technologies and innovations related to border control. These Industry Days allow for a transparent procedure of consultations with industry representatives. The agency has developed a Transparency Register to ensure that the contacts with the industry are as transparent and fair as possible. All meetings and contacts of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Directors and Heads of Divisions in matters concerning procurement procedures and tenders for services, equipment or outsourced projects and studies are registered in this tool.

