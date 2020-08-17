Frontex K9 Team Helps Spain Find Drugs Worth EUR 26 Million

A Frontex canine team from Portugal has assisted the Spanish authorities to confiscate record 4.6 tonnes of hashish with a street value of EUR 26 million at the port of Algeciras.

During a routine border check early Saturday morning, a dog and his handler from Portugal’s Polícia de Segurança Pública discovered a hidden compartment in a seemingly empty truck trailer that had arrived by ferry from Tangier, Morocco. Inside it, they found 430 packages stuffed with hashish.

The Spanish authorities seized the illegal drugs and arrested the Moroccan truck driver.

The Portuguese team is taking part in Operation Minerva, in which Frontex officers assist in border control of passengers arriving by ferries from Africa during the summer months.

Read the announcement at Frontex

