Frontex Launches Research Study to Examine Environmental Sustainability in Border Guard Operations

Frontex has launched a new research study: The Green Deal and the European Border and Coast Guard (EBCG). The initiative is part of Frontex’s efforts to speed up the transition towards climate neutrality and digital solutions in line with the Green Deal priorities set out by the European Commission.

The research study aims to promote environmental sustainability as an integral part of Frontex and the EBCG operations, processes, and infrastructure. It will be accomplished by increasing awareness and knowledge sharing within the EBCG community and among the principal agency’s stakeholders through project activities such as webinars and knowledge insights. The final study report, to be delivered at the end of 2021, will provide concrete sustainability guidance to the EBCG community and Frontex, whose role and activities are recently rapidly expanding.

The research project is developed in coordination with the external contractor, Deloitte.

Read more at Frontex

