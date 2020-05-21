Frontex Recruits First Wave of European Border and Coast Guard Standing Corps

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, has extended job offers to candidates to become the first members of the European Border and Coast Guard standing corps, the European Union’s first uniformed law enforcement service.

Despite the numerous challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Frontex has continued the recruitment process for the standing corps, which is expected to be ready to be deployed at the beginning of 2021.

“The pandemic has shown that now, more than ever, Europe needs the European Border and Coast Guard standing corps that will be able to act immediately and support national border guards at our external borders,” said Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri.

The first batch of more than 280 selected candidates received job offers this week (May 18-22). They will begin their online training in mid-June and will take part in a physical training program later this year. It will ensure that the officers have the necessary skills to work together in any particular operational area, fully complying with the applicable EU law and ethical standards.

The standing corps will be composed of Frontex and EU Member States’ officers, who will at any time be able to support the Member States facing challenges at their external borders.

The Agency received 7,500 applications from candidates interested in becoming Frontex border guards. It is continuing the selection procedure for other candidates who may also be offered a position in the standing corps later this year after completing all the stages of the recruitment process, which includes an interview, English exam and physical aptitude test. Those who will be selected will also undergo a six-month training program before participating in operational activities.

