53.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 24, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

Frontex Sending Standing Corps Officers to Moldova

By Homeland Security Today
(Frontex)

Following the signing of a status agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova regarding operational activities carried out by Frontex, the Agency and Moldavian authorities have signed the Operational Plan allowing the start of a Frontex Joint Operation (JO) in Moldova.

The aim of the Joint Operation (JO) Moldova is to provide increased technical and operational assistance to the host country, by coordinating operational activities in the territory and under the control of the authorities of the Republic of Moldova.

Frontex standing corps officers will assist Moldovan authorities in processing the massive number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine and crossing the border with Moldova, and perform other border control-related tasks if needed. They include border control officers and document experts.

The operation’s goals are also to control illegal immigration flows, tackle cross-border crime and to enhance European cooperation and law enforcement activities. JO Moldova is implemented within the Multipurpose Operational Activities in Third Countries. Currently there are already 18 standing corps officers pre-deployed in Moldova and the operation will see the deployment of up to 84 standing corps officers and document inspection devices to support border checks.

Read the announcement at Frontex

Previous articleIllegal Border Crossings Into EU Rise by 61%
Next articleCBP Discovers Balut Eggs, Poppy Seed Pods at Houston and Austin Airports
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.