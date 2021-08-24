GAO Checks DHS Progress on Priority Recommendations

In April 2020, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) identified 29 priority recommendations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Since then, DHS has implemented 12 of those recommendations.

In doing so, DHS implemented a more accurate methodology for the National Flood Insurance Program, strengthened efforts to address fraud risks within the asylum process, improved the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) risk management in the collection of antidumping and countervailing (AD/CV) duties, and strengthened the effectiveness of the Transportation Security Administration’s Transportation Worker Identification Credential, covert testing, and pipeline security programs.

In addition, DHS established metrics for assessing the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center’s execution of statutory required cybersecurity functions, identified the positions in its information technology workforce that performed cybersecurity functions, and developed a cybersecurity risk management strategy. DHS has also improved CBP’s radiological license verification policies and procedures.

In August 2021, GAO identified 21 additional priority recommendations for DHS, bringing the total number to 38. The 38 recommendations cover emergency preparedness and response, border security, transportation security, infrastructure and management, information technology and cybersecurity, and chemical and nuclear security.

