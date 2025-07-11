Gov. Tim Walz is defending his administration’s move to spend $430,000 on outside counsel to prepare for a congressional hearing centered on immigration policy last month.

The DFL governor told reporters on Wednesday that his office contracted with law firm K & L Gates because its lawyers had more extensive expertise in immigration law than those already on the state payroll.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office supported the decision to bring in additional counsel to prepare Walz for a June 12 House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington centered on so-called sanctuary states. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, both of whom are Democrats, were also called to testify before the GOP-led panel.

Read the full story at MPR News.