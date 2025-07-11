spot_img
90.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 11, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border Security

Gov. Walz Defends $430K Legal Prep Spend for Sanctuary City Congressional Hearing

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Dollar money bag and bank / government building. Tax collection and budgeting. State debt. GDP and GNP. Lending loans, placing deposits. Monetary policy. Support businesses in times of crisis.
(iStock Photo)

Gov. Tim Walz is defending his administration’s move to spend $430,000 on outside counsel to prepare for a congressional hearing centered on immigration policy last month.

The DFL governor told reporters on Wednesday that his office contracted with law firm K & L Gates because its lawyers had more extensive expertise in immigration law than those already on the state payroll.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office supported the decision to bring in additional counsel to prepare Walz for a June 12 House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington centered on so-called sanctuary states. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, both of whom are Democrats, were also called to testify before the GOP-led panel.

Read the full story at MPR News. 

50
Previous article
Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Saves Over 200 from Texas Floods in First Mission
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals