GSA Marks Progress on Border Station Projects

Marking the first anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Robin Carnahan celebrated the progress that has been made on land ports of entry projects across the country. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden on November 15, 2021, GSA was appropriated $3.4 billion to build and modernize land ports of entry across the northern and southern borders. These projects will help modernize land ports of entry to enhance safety and security, strengthen our supply chains, and lower costs for American families.

“As we celebrate the first anniversary of President Biden signing this historic legislation into law, GSA continues to maximize the impact of these investments in ways that create good-paying jobs, strengthen supply chains, and enhance the safety and security of our border,” said Administrator Carnahan. “These projects are also becoming models for sustainability and innovation by incorporating low-carbon construction materials that will help boost domestic manufacturing and reduce harmful emissions. GSA looks forward to continuing this momentum and delivering projects that will strengthen local economies, facilitate the flow of commerce and trade, and help our partners at the Department of Homeland Security-Customs and Border Protection ensure a safe and secure border.”

Work has begun at all 26 locations slated for major modernization, including preliminary site acquisition activities, mandated environmental reviews, design development, and community engagements, including outreach to Tribal Nations. Nearly $130 million in program obligations, with $13.8 million in awards to small or disadvantaged businesses, have occurred to date.

GSA has also completed seven port paving projects, valued at $6.3 million, in Arizona and New York using the agency’s new low-carbon asphalt and concrete specifications. The contracts for these paving projects were awarded to and completed by women-owned, small, or disadvantaged businesses.

GSA is incorporating strategies to achieve climate and sustainability goals including use of low embodied carbon produced material, high performance green buildings, and emerging sustainable technologies in all its Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects.

Learn more about GSA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects at: gsa.gov/lpoebil.

