Marie Ange Blaise, a 44-year-old citizen of Haiti in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, April 25, at 8:35 p.m. The cause of death is under investigation.

On an unknown date and place, Blaise entered the United States without admission or parole. On Feb. 12, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered Blaise at the Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport in Saint Croix, U.S Virgin Islands, while attempting to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. On the same date, CBP issued Blaise a Notice of Expedited Removal, charging inadmissibility as an immigrant without a valid immigrant visa. On Feb. 14, CBP transferred her to the custody of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Miami at the San Juan staging facility, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On Feb.21, ERO Miami transferred Blaise to ERO New Orleans custody who detained her at the Richwood Correctional Center in Oakdale, Louisiana. On April 5, ERO New Orleans transferred Blaise to ERO Miami who detained her at the BTC, in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Consistent with ICE policy, ERO Miami notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility via the Integrity Coordination Center. ERO Miami provided email notification of Blaise’s death to the Consulate of Haiti in Miami, Florida.

