While delivering plenary remarks at a Singaporean security summit on May 30, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined to numerous Asian ally countries DOD’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region, while also addressing the strategic threat posed by China.

Speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue, Hegseth began his remarks by underscoring the Defense Department’s priorities of achieving peace through strength by focusing on restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military and reestablishing deterrence.

The secretary then used the topic of deterrence — noting, specifically, that our allies around the world are beginning to invest more in their self-defense — to segue into speaking about the Indo-Pacific region.

“As our allies share the burden, we can increase our focus on the Indo-Pacific: our priority theater,” Hegseth said.

Stating the futures of the U.S. and its Indo-Pacific allies are “bound together,” Hegseth said the security and prosperity of Americans are linked to the security and prosperity of U.S. ally countries’ citizens.

“We share your vision of peace and stability, of prosperity and security and we are here to stay,” he said.

The future vision for the Indo-Pacific is one “grounded in common sense and national interests,” Hegseth said, where the U.S. and its allies work together while respecting their mutual self-interests and engaging on the basis of sovereignty and commerce, as opposed to war.

The secretary pointed out, as President Donald J. Trump continues to lead European allies to step up in their self-defense, the U.S. can then focus more resources on the Indo-Pacific region.

“This enables all of us to benefit from the peace and stability that comes with a lasting and strong American presence here in the Indo-Pacific,” Hegseth said.

“These benefits, they only multiply when our allies and partners are also strong,” he added.

Regarding American influence in the region, Hegseth said the U.S. isn’t interested in the approach to foreign policy of the past.

“We are not here to pressure other countries to embrace and adopt our politics or ideology; we are not here to preach to you about climate change or cultural issues; [and] we are not here to impose our will on you. We are all sovereign nations,” Hegseth said, adding the U.S. seeks to work with its allies in areas where mutual interests align for peace and prosperity.

“On this sure foundation of mutual interests and common sense, we will build and strengthen our defense partnerships to preserve peace and increase prosperity,” he said.

Pivoting to the threat China poses to the region, Hegseth made clear the U.S. is not actively seeking conflict.

“We do not seek conflict with communist China. … But we will not be pushed out of this critical region and we will not let our allies and partners be subordinated and intimidated” he said.

Noting China is “credibly preparing to use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific,” Hegseth said any attempt by China to conquer neighboring Taiwan would result in “devastating consequences” not just for the Indo-Pacific, but the entire world.

“There’s no reason to sugarcoat it: the threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent,” Hegseth said, adding while nobody truly knows what China might ultimately do, the U.S. and its allies must nonetheless be ready with “urgency and vigilance.”

While once again reiterating the U.S. seeks peace as opposed to war, Hegseth said the U.S. must also be prepared for armed conflict.

“If deterrence fails — and if called upon by [the] commander in chief — we are prepared to do what the Department of Defense does best: to fight and win, decisively,” he said.

Hegseth then revisited the topic of reestablishing deterrence in the region.

The U.S. is working that line of effort in three ways, he said: improving DOD’s forward force posture, helping allies and partners strengthen their defense capabilities and rebuilding U.S. and ally countries’ defense industrial bases.

“Across the board, the United States, our allies and our partners have made great progress in these — and many other — areas toward achieving peace through strength,” Hegseth said.

“But we have to do this quickly, and we have no time to waste,” he added.

Hegseth wound down his remarks by emphasizing those who long for peace must prepare for war, and the U.S. is looking to its partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific to do just that.

“Our time is now,” Hegseth said, adding the threats the U.S. and its allies are facing will not wait.

“And nor can we,” he concluded.

