Hidalgo CBP Officers Apprehend Five Illegal Aliens Unlawfully Present in the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Hidalgo Port of Entry, including Special Response Team operators apprehended five illegal aliens unlawfully present in the U.S. in four separate enforcement actions in a 24-hour period.

“Our frontline CBP officers and SRT operators formed a tactical team and successfully apprehended five illegal aliens discovered to be residing in the U.S. in four separate enforcement actions,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “These enforcement actions away from the port highlight the versatility of our CBP officers (enforcement), our SRT operators and their tactical skill to apprehend illegal aliens unlawfully present in the U.S. and process them for various immigration law violations.”

The apprehensions occurred on Feb. 19, either in open-air arrests outside of residences in the Rio Grande Valley area or in vehicle stops. All five individuals, including three Mexican citizens and two Honduran citizens, one of whom had three prior removals, were apprehended without incident and processed accordingly for varying alleged violations of U.S. immigration law.

The original announcement can be found here.