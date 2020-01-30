High Winds in California Blow Down New Border Fence Panels

Several panels of new barrier being installed along the Calexico-Mexicali border were blown down by high winds Wednesday, landing into Mexican territory, U.S. Border Patrol said.

The steel bollard panels, at 30 feet tall, had just been anchored in concrete, which had not yet cured, when the gusts knocked them down late in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the area reported gusts around 20 to 30 mph around that time.

The failure occurred at a point between the west and east ports of entry, in a congested area of Mexicali.

Read more at the San Diego Union-Tribune

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)