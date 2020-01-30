U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractors place rebar at footing of retaining walls on June 20, 2019, in Calexico, Calif. (Photo by Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

High Winds in California Blow Down New Border Fence Panels

Several panels of new barrier being installed along the Calexico-Mexicali border were blown down by high winds Wednesday, landing into Mexican territory, U.S. Border Patrol said.

The steel bollard panels, at 30 feet tall, had just been anchored in concrete, which had not yet cured, when the gusts knocked them down late in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the area reported gusts around 20 to 30 mph around that time.

The failure occurred at a point between the west and east ports of entry, in a congested area of Mexicali.

Read more at the San Diego Union-Tribune

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top