Homeland Security Task Force Arrests California Labor Recruiter in Alleged Visa Fraud and Worker Exploitation Case

ICE Homeland Security Investigations in Santa Maria arrested three illegal aliens from Mexico and a U.S. citizen for violation of immigration and federal laws on visa fraud and fraud in foreign labor contracting. The scheme involved forcing workers to pay illegal fees and threatening deportation or violence if they fell behind on payments or complained to authorities.

HSI, the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, and the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, under the combined effort and authority of the Homeland Security Task Force, conducted the investigation.

A labor recruiter named Jorge Vasquez is accused of leading a scheme to exploit migrants participating in the H-2A seasonal farm-labor visa program while employed by JJB Farms LLC and others.

Under the alleged scheme, Vasquez and others in Mexico recruited workers to apply for an H-2A visa to work in the U.S. Vasquez would demand that workers pay large fees in exchange for the opportunity, much of it through deductions from their farm worker wages. That’s a violation of the H-2A visa rules and a violation of federal peonage laws. Some critics have described such practices as a form of modern-day slavery.

In one instance, Vasquez told a worker he would charge him $8,000 for a visa — including a $1,000 deposit to Vasquez, with the remainder coming from the worker’s farm earnings.

Vasquez also threatened to tell immigration officials if recruits failed to comply with the “pay-to-play” scheme or their productivity fell below an acceptable level, and used intimidation tactics, threatening workers’ families if they complained or spoke to the U.S. government’s inspectors about their treatment.

