spot_img
44 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCounterterrorismCustoms & Immigration

HSI San Juan Launches New Homeland Security Task Force

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
November 18, 2025
Rebecca Gonzalez-Ramos, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations San Juan signs a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) San Juan on Nov 13, 2025. (Photo: HSI San Juan / X)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Juan has formally signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) San Juan – a major step toward expanding coordinated security efforts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The new task force stems from the January 20, 2025, Executive Order “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” which called for the creation of regional Homeland Security Task Forces to unify federal, state, and local operations under one coordinated mission. HSTF San Juan is one of the first to take shape.

Its mandate is broad but clear: bring agencies together to disrupt the illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, and people; dismantle cartels and transnational criminal organizations; and improve information-sharing among partners responsible for safeguarding the region.

For Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, critical transit areas for narcotics and other illicit activity, the task force aims to streamline interagency operations that historically operated in parallel. Under the new structure, participating agencies can synchronize investigations, intelligence, and enforcement actions with a more unified approach.

HSI San Juan says the MOU represents a shared commitment to strengthen public safety and expand support for the communities the task force will serve.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

50
Previous article
The Hon. Chris Inglis to Receive INSA’s 2026 William Oliver Baker Award

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES