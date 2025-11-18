HSI San Juan Launches New Homeland Security Task Force

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Juan has formally signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) San Juan – a major step toward expanding coordinated security efforts across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The new task force stems from the January 20, 2025, Executive Order “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” which called for the creation of regional Homeland Security Task Forces to unify federal, state, and local operations under one coordinated mission. HSTF San Juan is one of the first to take shape.

Its mandate is broad but clear: bring agencies together to disrupt the illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, and people; dismantle cartels and transnational criminal organizations; and improve information-sharing among partners responsible for safeguarding the region.

For Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, critical transit areas for narcotics and other illicit activity, the task force aims to streamline interagency operations that historically operated in parallel. Under the new structure, participating agencies can synchronize investigations, intelligence, and enforcement actions with a more unified approach.

HSI San Juan says the MOU represents a shared commitment to strengthen public safety and expand support for the communities the task force will serve.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)