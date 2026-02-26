spot_img
HSI’s Operation Crazy Train Continues to Dismantle Tren De Aragua Following Superseding RICO Indictments

Officials charged 19 additional terrorist gang members in escalating federal case involving double murder, sex trafficking and firearms offenses

HSI’s Operation Crazy Train continues to dismantle Tren De Aragua following superseding RICO indictments. (Photo: ICE)

Homeland Security Investigations New York’s Violent Gang Task Force continues to dismantle the terrorist criminal gang Tren de Aragua, following a Jan. 28 superseding RICO indictment secured by HSI. The indictment charged 19 members with 29 federal counts, including double murder, murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with dangerous weapons, armed robbery, kidnapping, sex trafficking and firearms offenses.

“HSI New York continues to stand at the forefront of investigations against vicious criminal enterprises like Tren de Aragua and Anti-Tren,” said HSI acting Executive Associate Director John A. Condon. “Through their use of ruthless tactics and blatant disregard for human life, TdA and its offshoots are among the fastest emerging transnational criminal organizations to encroach upon American soil. HSI New York, through the Homeland Security Task Force, continues to target these gangs that seek to perpetrate destruction and terror in our communities. Together, alongside our law enforcement partners, we are committed to ensuring that no corners of the TdA and Anti-Tren enterprises are beyond the reach of justice.”

The charges stem from a broader, multiphase investigation: Operation Crazy Train, after TdA and Anti-Tren members assaulted and robbed two on-duty NYPD officers and carried out a double homicide and non-fatal shooting of three U.S. citizens in the Bronx in 2024.

Since then, federal prosecutors have returned multiple indictments targeting the organization’s domestic membership and international leadership structure.

