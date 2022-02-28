48.2 F
HSToday Launches the Why Support Ukraine? Campaign

By Homeland Security Today

Homeland Security Today Editorial Board members, Advisors, and Friends, launched a campaign today to help educate on Why Ukraine is important and why the Russian invasion must be stopped. Luminaries from the security community joined the campaign to counter Russia’s disinformation and educate on Ukraine’s strategic importance to the world.

Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk said: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening the world’s security and challenging the democracy and freedom of the Ukrainian people. So many reached out to us that we opted to support a campaign of truth to counter all of the mis-information being spread by Russia.”

“The current attack isn’t just about Ukraine, it’s an attack on everything we value and hold true, this is why we all must do whatever we can at this moment to support Ukraine,” said John Barsa, the former Acting Administrator of USAID and former Acting Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 

Stay tuned for more videos from esteemed leaders in homeland security.

 

