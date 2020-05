At least 227 migrants have been intercepted in two days as they tried to cross the English Channel to reach the U.K.

Eight boats carrying 145 people were stopped on Friday [May 8], the Home Office confirmed – a record for a single day. A further 82 were intercepted on Saturday [May 9].

Those picked up by Border Force officials said they were Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Syrian and Afghan nationals.

Read more at the BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)