U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with federal law enforcement partners, conducted a month-long enforcement operation across Massachusetts, resulting in the apprehension of 1,461 individuals identified as being in the United States without legal immigration status, according to a press release on June 2. The operation, named Operation Patriot, focused on individuals with criminal charges or convictions and affiliations with transnational criminal organizations.

During the operation, ICE Boston worked alongside the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard. According to ICE, more than half of those apprehended had been charged with or convicted of crimes in the United States or abroad.

“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is a safer place today thanks to the hard work and determination of the men and women of ICE and our federal partners. Working together, we were able to arrest almost 1,500 illegal aliens throughout the Commonwealth, most of whom had significant criminality in the United States or abroad,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Make no mistake: Every person that we arrested was breaking our immigration laws, but most of these individuals had significant criminality. They are criminal offenders who victimized innocent people and traumatized entire communities — murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, child sex predators and members of violent transnational criminal gangs. Some were convicted of violent crimes in the United States, and others were wanted for criminality in their native countries. All made the mistake of attempting to subvert justice by hiding out in Massachusetts.”

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New England stated that the operation focused on individuals considered to be threats to public safety or national security.

“We are working diligently alongside our fellow law enforcement partners to make our communities safer through the arrest and ultimate removal of nearly 1,500 individuals who flouted the laws of our nation when they chose to remain here without legal status. Among those arrested include truly alarming criminals: murderers wanted in their home countries, child predators, and drug traffickers,” said Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol. “Public safety and national security remain our number one priority, and we will continue to work every day with our partners toward this goal.”

ICE reported that Operation Patriot targeted individuals affiliated with criminal networks such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and 18th Street gangs. The operation included efforts in urban centers and remote areas of Massachusetts.

“This was a massive, multiagency immigration enforcement operation aimed at keeping our region safe from habitual lawbreakers who have flouted our country’s immigration laws and, in many cases, committed violent crimes that have endangered our families, friends, and neighbors for far too long,” said FBI Boston acting Special Agent in Charge Kimberly Milka. “Together, with our partners, we have identified and removed hundreds of illegal alien offenders from the Commonwealth, including murderers, gang members, child predators and a possible associate of a suspected terrorist, and our work is not done.”

According to ICE, some of those apprehended were wanted for crimes in other countries and had active foreign arrest warrants or Interpol Red Notices.

“Over the past month, CBP has worked diligently alongside our federal law enforcement partners to apprehended criminal aliens illegally present in our country,” said Jennifer De La O, director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Boston. “CBP is unwavering in our commitment to protect the American people and make our country safer. We will continue to ensure that all criminal aliens that violate our laws are taken into custody and removed.”

ICE reported that several apprehensions occurred after local jurisdictions declined to honor federal immigration detainer requests, requiring agents to conduct at-large arrests in public areas.

“DEA is proud to be actively supporting our federal law enforcement partners in these concentrated enforcement operations to remove violent criminal aliens from our communities,” said DEA New England acting Special Agent in Charge Stephen Belleau. “We continue to prioritize our drug investigations on those involving violent illegal criminals, particularly those identified as members of designated foreign terrorist organizations. DEA’s mission remains the same: Seize deadly and dangerous drugs before they reach our communities, and bring to justice those criminals responsible for drug manufacturing and distribution.”

ICE indicated that 277 individuals apprehended had previously received final orders of removal from immigration judges but had remained in the country.

“ATF has worked alongside all of our federal law enforcement partners to assist ICE throughout New England during this enforcement initiative,” said ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James Ferguson. “We will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months as a part of our mission to keep our communities safe.”

The operation also included enforcement activities in Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, where ICE reported approximately 40 arrests, including individuals identified as affiliated with transnational criminal organizations.

“The Diplomatic Security Service is proud to work with our federal law enforcement partners in support of major enforcement operations like this which undoubtedly make our communities safer and strengthens our national security,” said DSS Boston Special Agent in Charge Matthew O’Brien. “DSS remains an integral law enforcement partner providing daily support to reduce illegal immigration and root out those who endeavor to exploit the U.S. travel system.”