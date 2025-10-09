ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Arrests 91 Illegal Aliens Driving 18-Wheelers in I-40 Operation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the following statement on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s (OHP) three-day crackdown on targeted threats to public safety along I-40 in Oklahoma. This operation was made possible by Oklahoma’s 287(g) partnership.

The action took place between September 22 and 25, 2025. ICE ran records checks on foreign-born nationals that OHP encountered during patrol. As a result, 120 illegal aliens were taken into custody for immigration violations, 91 of which were operating a commercial motor vehicle with commercial driver licenses (CDL). Two illegal aliens were also arrested from a nearby marijuana grow operation.

Criminal activity associated with the 120 illegal aliens includes prior convictions for:

Multiple DUIs

Illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Money laundering

Human smuggling

Assault

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Procession of a controlled substance

“ICE’s 287(g) program clearly demonstrates how federal and local law enforcement agencies can work together to make America safe again,” said Madison Sheahan, ICE Deputy Director. “Illegal aliens have no business operating 18 wheelers on America’s highways. Our roads are now safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheel. We encourage more state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help remove public safety threats and receive reimbursement funds available to our law enforcement partners.”