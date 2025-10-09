spot_img
47.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 9, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyTransportation Security

ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Arrests 91 Illegal Aliens Driving 18-Wheelers in I-40 Operation

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
18-Wheeler
(Photo: Canva)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the following statement on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s (OHP) three-day crackdown on targeted threats to public safety along I-40 in Oklahoma. This operation was made possible by Oklahoma’s 287(g) partnership.

The action took place between September 22 and 25, 2025. ICE ran records checks on foreign-born nationals that OHP encountered during patrol. As a result, 120 illegal aliens were taken into custody for immigration violations, 91 of which were operating a commercial motor vehicle with commercial driver licenses (CDL). Two illegal aliens were also arrested from a nearby marijuana grow operation.

Criminal activity associated with the 120 illegal aliens includes prior convictions for:

  • Multiple DUIs
  • Illegal re-entry into the U.S.
  • Money laundering
  • Human smuggling
  • Assault
  • Conspiracy to distribute cocaine
  • Procession of a controlled substance

“ICE’s 287(g) program clearly demonstrates how federal and local law enforcement agencies can work together to make America safe again,” said Madison Sheahan, ICE Deputy Director. “Illegal aliens have no business operating 18 wheelers on America’s highways. Our roads are now safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheel. We encourage more state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help remove public safety threats and receive reimbursement funds available to our law enforcement partners.”

50
Previous article
Priscilla Weakens to Tropical Storm Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast
Next article
Latin Kings Gang Member Arrested in Illinois After Placing $10K Hit on Commander at Large of Border Patrol

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES