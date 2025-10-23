ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Serving as Local Police Officer in Suburban Chicago

While conducting targeted enforcement operations in Rolling Meadows on Oct. 15, ICE Chicago arrested an illegal alien from Montenegro who was recently sworn in as a police officer in the Chicago suburb of Hanover Park. Officers assigned to Operation Midway Blitz identified Radule Bojovic as a B-2 visitor visa overstay, who was required to leave the country by March 31, 2015. He illegally overstayed his visa by more than 10 years.

“Illegal aliens are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms — full stop,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Chicago Field Office Director Sam Olson. “This is the second known instance in recent months of a local police department hiring an illegal alien and unlawfully issuing him a firearm while on duty in violation of federal law. It is alarming how local jurisdictions continue to disregard federal law to the detriment of their communities.”

Upon arrest, Bojovic provided his employee identification card, confirming he is a police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department. Bojovic also admitted that he had no weapons on his person because he’s only authorized to carry his firearm while on duty. As an alien illegally present in the United States, ICE officers immediately placed Bojovic under arrest. This is just the latest instance of Governor JB Pritzker’s continued refusal to abide by federal laws, jeopardizing the welfare of Illinois residents.

