49.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyCustoms & Immigration

ICE Arrests Illegal Mexican National Involved in 2014 Vehicular Homicide of 13-Year-Old Girl

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Ramiro Guevara (Photo: ICE)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Ramiro Guevara, a 46-year-old Mexican national and illegal alien March 26 who was involved in a 2014 vehicle accident, resulting in the death of 13-year-old girl. At the time of the accident, Guevara was wanted on a violation of driving without a license. He was not charged in the death of the minor, nor did he serve any jail time.

“The arrest and pending removal of this individual serves as a stark reminder that criminal aliens who threaten the public safety of our communities will be found and face justice for their actions,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. “Every day our dedicated special agents, intelligence analysts and law enforcement partners work relentlessly to provide for our common good by targeting those who disregard U.S. immigration laws.”

Prior to his apprehension, Guevara was wanted for an outstanding order of deportation on a violation of alien present in the United States without being admitted or paroled.

Guevara filed a petition March 10, 2016, for relief from removal. His petition for relief was denied July 28, 2017, by an immigration judge and he was subsequently ordered removed August 23, 2017. Guevara was given 30 days to file a removal appeal and failed to do so.

Guevara will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
ICE Frees Mother and Three Kids After Protests in U.S. ‘Border Czar’s’ Home Town
Next article
Smuggler Coordinator Sentenced to 46 Months
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals