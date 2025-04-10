ICE Arrests Illegal Mexican National Involved in 2014 Vehicular Homicide of 13-Year-Old Girl

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Ramiro Guevara, a 46-year-old Mexican national and illegal alien March 26 who was involved in a 2014 vehicle accident, resulting in the death of 13-year-old girl. At the time of the accident, Guevara was wanted on a violation of driving without a license. He was not charged in the death of the minor, nor did he serve any jail time.

“The arrest and pending removal of this individual serves as a stark reminder that criminal aliens who threaten the public safety of our communities will be found and face justice for their actions,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. “Every day our dedicated special agents, intelligence analysts and law enforcement partners work relentlessly to provide for our common good by targeting those who disregard U.S. immigration laws.”

Prior to his apprehension, Guevara was wanted for an outstanding order of deportation on a violation of alien present in the United States without being admitted or paroled.

Guevara filed a petition March 10, 2016, for relief from removal. His petition for relief was denied July 28, 2017, by an immigration judge and he was subsequently ordered removed August 23, 2017. Guevara was given 30 days to file a removal appeal and failed to do so.

Guevara will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

