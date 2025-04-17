38.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 17, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationICE

ICE Arrests Military Deserter From Lebanon

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Thomas Afram Chammo (Photo: ICE)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Thomas Afram Chammo, a 27-year-old citizen of Lebanon, April 3, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Chammo entered the United States through Dallas, Texas, as a non-immigrant visa holder July 12, 2024, for military training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was scheduled to return to Lebanon on Dec. 5, 2024, after completing training, but failed to board his scheduled return flight and absconded.

ICE Dallas Field Office made the arrest. Chammo remains in ICE custody, pending immigration removal proceedings.

As a non-immigrant visa entrant, Chammo is entitled to a hearing before an immigration judge to determine if he can remain in the U.S. or be removed.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
U.S. Border Patrol Busts Trucker Hauling 761 Pounds of Liquid Meth in Fuel Tanks
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals