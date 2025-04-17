ICE Arrests Military Deserter From Lebanon

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Thomas Afram Chammo, a 27-year-old citizen of Lebanon, April 3, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Chammo entered the United States through Dallas, Texas, as a non-immigrant visa holder July 12, 2024, for military training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was scheduled to return to Lebanon on Dec. 5, 2024, after completing training, but failed to board his scheduled return flight and absconded.

ICE Dallas Field Office made the arrest. Chammo remains in ICE custody, pending immigration removal proceedings.

As a non-immigrant visa entrant, Chammo is entitled to a hearing before an immigration judge to determine if he can remain in the U.S. or be removed.

