U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Tajikistan-born Russian national who is wanted overseas.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia, in partnership with the FBI, arrested a 39-year-old male, born in Tajikistan and a citizen of Russia, in the early morning hours on May 23, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland. Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people,” said ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane. “I commend the dedicated men and women of ICE and the FBI for their tireless efforts and steadfast resolve in protecting this great nation.”

This individual was first encountered at San Ysidro Pedestrian West point of entry in California March 21, 2023, where he was charged as an inadmissible alien under the Immigration and Nationality Act because he didn’t have an immigrant visa. He was served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and paroled into the United States.

Earlier this month, Tajikistan officials declared this individual a fugitive, wanted for organization of a criminal community. It is alleged that he is or was a member of Al-Qaeda.

After his arrest, this individual was detained in ICE custody, where he will remain pending removal from the U.S.

The original announcement can be found here.