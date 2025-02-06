ICE Baltimore Arrests Guatemalan Alien With Deadly Weapons Charges

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended an undocumented Guatemalan alien with criminal charges. Gener Pop-Cuz, 20, was arrested Feb. 1, after the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections declined to honor ICE’s immigration detainer.

The corrections department released Pop into the lobby, instead of safely handing him over to the ICE deportation officer who was waiting for the exchange, and he resisted arrest during the initial encounter. However, Pop was eventually subdued and placed in handcuffs as corrections officers failed to intervene.

“Nobody wins when jurisdictions fail to transfer custody of violent offenders,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Baltimore acting Field Office Director Matthew Elliston. “Cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE is critical to ensuring the safety of our officers, the public, and even the criminal aliens in custody. I strongly encourage our local jurisdictions to evaluate their policies and look forward to the day when we can put aside politics and do what’s best for the people of Maryland.”

The U.S. Border Patrol encountered Pop near Rio Grande Valley, Texas, Nov. 13, 2017, and served him a notice to appear, transferring him to ICE custody on the same date. ICE released Pop on an order of recognizance Nov. 15, 2017.

A Department of Justice immigration judge ordered Pop removed to Guatemala Nov. 16, 2022, after he failed to show for his immigration hearing.

The Laurel Police Department arrested and charged Pop on Feb. 1 with possession of a loaded handgun, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm, and trespassing on private property. He was released on bond by the Prince George’s County Commissioner’s Office the same date. ICE then lodged an immigration detainer on Pop with the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro.

Pop will remain in the custody of ICE pending removal.

The original announcement can be found here.