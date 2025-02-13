35.9 F
ICE Baltimore Arrests Salvadoran MS-13 Member With Weapons Conviction in Maryland

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended a Salvadoran alien convicted of possession of a loaded handgun when officers with arrested German Ronal Del Cid Carranza, 33, Feb. 4, in Silver Spring, Maryland. Del Cid is a validated MS-13 gang member. (Photo: ICE)

“The swift and flawless apprehension of this violent MS-13 gang member is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our officers. MS-13 has been deemed a foreign terrorist organization, and individuals like Del-Cid, convicted of carrying a deadly handgun, pose a direct and ongoing threat to our Maryland residents,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Baltimore acting Field Office Director Matthew Elliston. “It is our top priority to arrest and remove egregious criminals. I commend our officers for their unwavering dedication to upholding public safety, ensuring that dangerous criminals are removed from our communities and brough to justice.”

Del Cid lawfully entered the United States in Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2010, and later violated the terms of his lawful admission.

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested Del Cid Sept.8, 2022, for possession of a loaded handgun. The Circuit Court of Maryland for Prince George’s County convicted Del Cid March 18, 2023, for possession of a loaded handgun and sentenced him to incarceration for two years.

Del Cid remains in ICE custody.

