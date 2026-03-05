ICE Buffalo Arrests Ukrainian Wanted for Attempted Murder of Police Chief

ICE Buffalo, the IRS’ Criminal Investigation division, FBI Albany and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mykola Zhytnichenko, a criminal alien from Ukraine who was wanted for allegedly attempting to murder a police unit chief, narcotics possession, racketeering and organized crime in Binghamton on Feb. 6.

“Through close collaboration with both domestic and international partners, ICE Homeland Security Investigations was able to bring a dangerous fugitive — charged with attempted murder, narcotics trafficking and organized crime — to justice,” said HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan. “Our actions send a clear message: The United States will not tolerate fugitives seeking to evade justice for their grave crimes abroad. HSI remains dedicated to serving as a critical partner in safeguarding both national and international security.”

“The arrest of Mykola Zhytnichenko, an illegal alien wanted for serious crimes, including attempted murder, shows that those who try to misuse parole programs to evade justice will be held accountable,” said ICE Buffalo Enforcement and Removal Operations acting Field Office Director Tammy Marich. “Foreign criminals cannot exploit U.S. immigration laws to escape prosecution in their home countries. ERO is committed to safeguarding our communities and maintaining the integrity of our immigration system.”

Zhytnichenko, 41, was admitted to the U.S. March 21, 2023, as a humanitarian parolee under the Biden administration.

Just months later, in October 2023, Ukrainian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Zhytnichenko for the attempted murder of police unit chief via explosive device, possession of narcotics, distribution of narcotics, racketeering and organized crime.

Following his recent arrest, Zhytnichenko was transported to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

The original announcement can be found here.