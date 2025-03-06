44 F
ICE Cincinnati Arrests Bulgarian With Firearm and Eluding Conviction

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Simeon Roosenov Moutafov, a citizen of Bulgaria, Feb. 24 with a final order of removal.

Moutafov has convictions of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in Madison County, Illinois.

“Moutafov is an aggravated felon with no legal status in United States and will be headed back to his home country,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch. “I’m proud of our officers’ efforts to ensure safer communities by removing public safety and national security threats.”

