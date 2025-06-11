U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement led a Department of Homeland Security effort of returning 122 illegal aliens to the People’s Republic of China on June 3. The flight manifest included 96 males and 26 females with final orders for removal coming from ICE detention facilities across the country. Ages ranged from 19 to 68.

“Through our interagency partnerships and coordination across ICE field offices, we have successfully removed these individuals, many who were convicted of egregious crimes,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson. “This operation not only enhances the public safety of our communities across the U.S. but also strengthens national security. “Our colleagues at ICE come to work every day to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens who attempt to circumvent our nation’s immigrations laws.”

As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality.

Those aboard the flight included illegal aliens convicted of murder/homicide, lewd/lascivious acts with a minor, human smuggling, rape, and drug trafficking.

Notable removals include:

A 47-year-old male with a conviction for murder.

A 49-year-old male with a conviction for drug trafficking.

A 27-year-old male with a conviction for rape.

A 50-year-old female with a conviction for bribery.

A 55-year-old male with a conviction for human smuggling.

