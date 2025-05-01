78.9 F
Thursday, May 1, 2025
ICE Denver Levies Over $8 Million in Fines on Local Businesses for Employment Violations

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a notice of intent to fine three local businesses over $8 million following worksite audits that uncovered widespread employment eligibility violations.

The companies fined include:

  • CCS Denver, Inc. – Fined $6,186,171 after a 100% substantive violation rate and evidence of knowingly hiring and employing at least 87 unauthorized workers.
  • PBC Commercial Cleaning Systems, Inc. – Fined $1,599,510 for a 74% violation rate and a pattern of knowingly employing at least 12 unauthorized workers.
  • Green Management Denver – Fined $270,195 after a 100% violation rate and identification of 44 unauthorized employees.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations’ worksite enforcement efforts focus on ensuring businesses comply with federal employment laws, primarily through I-9 audits, civil penalties, and criminal prosecution where applicable.

“The employment of unauthorized workers undermines the integrity of our immigration system and puts law-abiding employers at a disadvantage,” said Special Agent in Charge Steve Cagen. “These penalties reinforce our commitment to uphold the law and promote a culture of compliance.”

The original announcement can be found here.

