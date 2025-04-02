Acting ICE Director Highlights Innovation Lab’s Role in Major Boston Operation

Acting Director of ICE, Todd Lyons, has updated the public on the recent success of a large-scale enforcement operation in Boston, Massachusetts, crediting the agency’s Innovation Lab with providing the framework to manage vast amounts of data and link investigative intelligence.

“This week here at the Innovation Lab was really important to a very successful operation we had in Boston, Massachusetts,” said Lyons. “With the help of the Innovation Lab, we were able to arrest 370 illegal aliens in the Boston area. 205 of those were very serious criminal cases that include murder, drug trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, child rape, sex crimes.”

Lyons highlighted two of the most serious cases: the arrest of a Chinese national allegedly acting as a foreign intelligence agent, and a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member wanted for double homicide. Additionally, the operation seized 44 kg of methamphetamine, 5 kg of fentanyl, 1.2 kg of cocaine, and three firearms.

He emphasized the role of local partnerships in the effort, noting ICE now collaborates with 454 agencies, including 320 local sheriffs, police departments, state agencies added since January 20th.

Watch the full update here.