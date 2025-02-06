34.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 6, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationICE

ICE El Paso Arrests 3 Venezuelan Nationals, Including 2 Known Tren De Aragua Associates

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
ICE officers arrest 27-year-old Venezuelan citizen Jackson Javier Irazabal-Rodriguez, Jan. 28, in El Paso, Texas. (ICE Photo)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended three illegally present Venezuelan nationals Jan. 28 in El Paso, Texas.

Javier Irazabal-Rodriguez , 27, was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child on May 13, 2024, and sentenced to 10 years of probation, while Jhonatan Johan Romero-Pineda, 34, and Uzcategui-Uzcategui, 27, have been identified as active associates of the Tren de Aragua transnational criminal organization. Irazabal-Rodriguez was released on an order of supervision and Romero-Pineda and Uzcategui-Uzcategui remain in ICE custody pending removal.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
ICE Baltimore Arrests Guatemalan Alien With Deadly Weapons Charges
Next article
Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Interdicted a Human Smuggling Attempt
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals