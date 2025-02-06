ICE El Paso Arrests 3 Venezuelan Nationals, Including 2 Known Tren De Aragua Associates

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended three illegally present Venezuelan nationals Jan. 28 in El Paso, Texas.

Javier Irazabal-Rodriguez , 27, was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child on May 13, 2024, and sentenced to 10 years of probation, while Jhonatan Johan Romero-Pineda, 34, and Uzcategui-Uzcategui, 27, have been identified as active associates of the Tren de Aragua transnational criminal organization. Irazabal-Rodriguez was released on an order of supervision and Romero-Pineda and Uzcategui-Uzcategui remain in ICE custody pending removal.

The original announcement can be found here.