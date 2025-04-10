49.4 F
ICE Frees Mother and Three Kids After Protests in U.S. ‘Border Czar’s’ Home Town

About a thousand people marched outside of Tom Homan’s home in village of less than 1,500 after family was detained

Border Czar Tom Homan (left center) and ICE Chicago Special Agent in Charge Sean Fitzgerald (right) were part of an enhanced enforcement operation Jan. 26, 2025 in Chicago. (Photo: ICE via Flickr)

A mother and her three children who were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agents as part of a sweep in the tiny home town of the Trump administration’s “border czar”, Tom Homan, have been released following days of outcry from community figures, advocates and protesters calling for their freedom.

Over the weekend, about a thousand protesters marched outside Homan’s home in a small New York village, calling for the release of the family after they were detained last month. The family has not been named or spoken out publicly.

Jaime Cook, principal of the Sackets Harbor school district where the children reportedly attended class, wrote a letter to the community pleading for the students’ safe return.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

