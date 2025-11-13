ICE Houston Field Office Reports 1,505 Arrests During 10-Day Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that its Houston Field Office arrested 1,505 individuals during a 10-day operation conducted across Southeast Texas from October 22 to 31. The operation focused on identifying and apprehending individuals wanted for criminal offenses and immigration violations.

According to ICE, those arrested included 17 individuals identified as gang members, 40 convicted of aggravated felonies, one convicted murderer, 13 registered sex offenders, one foreign fugitive, and others with prior convictions for aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, drug offenses, burglary, theft, and weapons charges. The agency also reported 255 individuals who had previously been removed from the United States and reentered without authorization.

Nearly one-third of those arrested had previously received due process and been ordered removed by an immigration judge, ICE said. Individuals without final removal orders or who are not subject to expedited removal will be placed into immigration proceedings.

The operation was conducted with assistance from multiple law enforcement partners, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

