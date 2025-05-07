U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, jointly with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other partners, executed search warrants involving illegal immigration, cockfighting and other criminal activity in Southern Mississippi May 3.

The investigation was led by the ICE Homeland Security Task Force and the Border Enforcement Security Task Force. In addition to possible state and federal charges relating to animal fighting and gambling, other investigative areas included illegal aliens, narcotics and weapons. Partners in the operation include ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI.

ICE Gulfport special agents and deportation officers are in the process of positively identifying all encountered individuals, as well as checking immigration records.

ICE Gulfport will seek state and federal criminal or administrative charges as appropriate. Federal prosecutions will be led by the Southern District of Mississippi United States Attorney’s Office.

“In addition to the acts of animal cruelty perpetrated by the operators and encouraged by the participants, underground gambling operations such as these often have ties to other significant crimes including narcotics violations, money laundering, and acts of violence,” said ICE HSI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune. “These crimes degrade the safety of our communities, and we are proud to be the ones stopping these illegal operations.”

“The Office of Inspector General is committed to working with all of our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners in pursuing individuals who choose to participate in animal fighting activities and engage in violations involving animal welfare, while also committing other serious offenses in our communities,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Dax Roberson of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi is working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who violate our nation’s immigration, narcotics, and animal cruelty laws are held accountable,” said Acting Southern District of Mississippi U.S. Attorney Patrick Lemon.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

The original announcement can be found here.