ICE HSTF Announces Return of Suspected Cartel-Linked Drug Trafficking Suspect to Face U.S. Charges

Alleged prolific Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel associate Zhi Dong Zhang, also known as “Brother Wang,” was arraigned on Nov. 19 in New York. The arrest was a result of a second superseding indictment charging him with international cocaine distribution conspiracy, international cocaine distribution, cocaine importation conspiracy, cocaine and methamphetamine possession and distribution conspiracy, and money laundering crimes. The 38-year-old made his New York court appearance after he was arrested pursuant to an investigation by the ICE Homeland Security Investigations New York Homeland Security Task Force, in coordination with the HSI Rio Grande Valley HSTF, HSI Mexico City, and federal partners.

Zhang, a Chinese citizen, was arrested in Mexico after Mexico issued an arrest warrant based on extradition requests from the Eastern District of New York and the Northern District of Georgia and returned to the United States on October 23, 2025. He was taken into HSI custody in Brownsville, Texas, and was ordered detained pending trial.

“This case exemplifies the unparalleled reach and effectiveness of HSI’s International Operations in combating transnational criminal organizations. The arrest of Zhang, underscores HSI’s commitment to dismantling the global networks responsible for narcotics trafficking and money laundering that jeopardize the safety and security of communities worldwide. Through close collaboration with our domestic and international partners, HSI remains steadfast in its mission to bring these dangerous actors to justice and protect the American people,” said HSI Assistant Director of International Operations Ricardo Mayoral.

The defendant has been designated a Consolidated Priority Organization Target (CPOT) by the Department of Justice, a designation given to the most significant narcotics traffickers in the world.

Zhang’s arrest is pursuant to an investigation by HSI New York and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with significant support from HSI Mexico City and HSI Rio Grande Valley, into Zhang’s alleged narcotics and fentanyl smuggling and money laundering activity in support of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“HSI’s arrest of Zhi Dong Zhang marks a decisive blow against the ruthless criminal enterprises responsible for flooding our streets with cocaine, meth, and deadly fentanyl. The defendant’s alleged actions on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG have bolstered the operations of transnational criminal organizations responsible for peddling death in nearly every form – fueling an overdose epidemic, spreading violence, and destabilizing communities across the United States and beyond,” said HSI New York Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. “One by one, year after year, the HSI New York Homeland Security Task Force will continue to wage an unyielding campaign against those who empower cartels to sow destruction and death for greed, ensuring that no corner of their criminal empire is beyond the reach of justice.”

“The arrest of Mexico’s fentanyl kingpin in Brownsville, Texas, by HSI Rio Grande Valley, in collaboration with our Homeland Security Task Force partners, sends an unmistakable and resounding message: you can run, but you cannot hide. HSI will stop at nothing to dismantle the criminal organizations that poison our streets, destroy lives, and threaten the safety and security of our communities. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to profit from the suffering of others—justice is not a matter of if, but when, and we will bring you to justice,” said Mark Lippa, Acting Special Agent in Charge, HSI San Antonio.

Zhang’s arrest comes on the heels of President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s announcement of the first-of-its-kind nationwide Homeland Security Task Force, which arrested more than 3,000 foreign terrorists, cartel members, and gangbangers across the country in mere weeks.

