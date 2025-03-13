ICE Investigation Leads to Extradition, Racketeering Charge for International MS-13 Gang Leader

An investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the Virginia State Police; and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department led to racketeering conspiracy charges and the subsequent extradition of a high-ranking leader in the notorious MS-13 international criminal enterprise. Guatemalan officials extradited Moises Humberto Rivera-Luna, also known as Santos and Viejo Santos, 55, from Guatemala to the United States, March 4.

“Moise Humberto Rivera-Luna will have his day in court, but he stands accused of very serious crimes,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C., acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck. “His alleged criminal activity, combined with his leadership of the MS-13 transnational criminal organization, makes Rivera-Luna a significant threat to the safety of the American people. We are grateful for the strong relationships we enjoy with our local, state, federal and international law enforcement partners. Without their cooperation, none of this would be possible. ICE HSI Washington, D.C., will continue to work relentlessly and exhaust all resources to investigate and apprehend anyone who presents a threat to national security or the residents of our communities.”

Rivera-Luna made his initial appearance March 5 in the District of Columbia following his extradition from Guatemala to the United States to face racketeering conspiracy charges.

The investigation led to a nine-count indictment alleging that Rivera-Luna, along with six co-defendants, committed racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other offenses. Rivera-Luna is charged only with committing racketeering conspiracy.

“The Virginia State Police is committed to protecting the public from violent gangs,” said VSP Superintendent Colonel Matthew Hanley. “The extradition of a high-ranking MS-13 leader was the result of collaboration with our partners at ICE HSI Washington, D.C., and we look forward to working with them on future projects.”

The joint investigation found indicated that Rivera-Luna, while incarcerated in El Salvador, supervised operations of MS-13 cliques in the Washington area. Upon release, he traveled to Guatemala where he was subject to extradition.

The MS-13 transnational criminal organization is known to engage in racketeering activity to include murder, narcotics distribution, extortion, robberies, obstruction of justice, and other crimes. The investigation suggests that some of the defendants participated in assaults against perceived rival gang members, made threats against people they believed to be cooperating with law enforcement, and carried out extortions.

“The decade-long pursuit of this alleged violent gang member illustrates our office’s resolve to remain focused and bring to justice those who violate the law no matter where they are, no matter how long it takes,” said U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. for the District of Columbia.

The range of alleged criminal activity includes acts committed in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and other states. According to the joint investigation there was frequent contact between MS-13 members in the Washington, D.C, metropolitan area and El Salvador, and members incarcerated in El Salvador encouraged or ordered assaults and murders.

ICE confirmed Rivera-Luna is an international leader of MS-13, who allegedly sent orders and advice to an MS-13 clique operating in the Washington, D.C. area via cellular telephone calls from his prison cell in El Salvador. He and another alleged MS-13 leader, Marvin Geovanny Monterrosa-Larios, also incarcerated in El Salvador, directed a coalition of MS-13 cliques to be formed in the Washington area. They advised local clique members that the coalition’s aim was to seek and kill MS-13 members who were found to be cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Other findings indicated, the investigation alleges that Rivera-Luna with ordered the murder of Louis Alberto Membreno-Zelaya, 27. Membreno-Zelaya was found stabbed to death on Nov. 6, 2008, in Northwest Washington, D.C. Rivera-Luna also allegedly authorized the murder of Felipe Enriquez, 25, whose body was found on March 31, 2010, in Montgomery County, Maryland.

ICE HSI Washington, D.C., the VSP, and the MPD are investigating the case with significant assistance from the Montgomery County and Prince George’s County Police Departments; The State Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County; and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the District of Maryland and the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing the extradition of Rivera-Luna from Guatemala.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.

This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States.

