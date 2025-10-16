ICE Investigation Results in Treasury Sanctions on Mexican Business Tied to Sinaloa Cartel

Following an ICE Homeland Security Investigations Newark investigation with multiple federal partners into illicit drug supply, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned eight Mexican individuals and 12 Mexico-based companies affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel’s Los Chapitos faction. The group has been responsible for a significant portion of the deadly drugs trafficked into the United States.

Sumilab, S.A. de C.V., a Mexican chemical and laboratory equipment company, was one of the main targets in an HSI Newark-led criminal investigation. OFAC designated Sumilab in sanctions for its involvement in providing and shipping precursor chemicals for and to Sinaloa Cartel members and associates.

“Our investigation and the resulting treasury sanctions demonstrate our unwavering commitment to dismantling the Sinaloa Cartel, a violent criminal enterprise responsible for trafficking fentanyl, precursor chemicals and other deadly drugs into the United States,” said HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Michael S. McCarthy. “By targeting the cartel’s financial networks, HSI and our law enforcement partners strike at the very core of their operations, disrupting their capacity to harm communities and underscoring that those who threaten our national security will be held fully accountable.”

Conspirators running Sumilab were sanctioned for their involvement in logistics like finances, material, technological support, goods or services necessary for Sinaloa Cartel members and associates to traffic fentanyl or its precursor chemicals.

Additionally, other conspirators operating a network of chemical, laboratory equipment and agriculture-related companies were sanctioned by the Treasury.

